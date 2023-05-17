New Teslas Incoming: Elon Musk teases two new EVs, Roadster hypercar delayed again

During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in 2023 earlier this week, Elon Musk as CEO of Tesla provided hints about two upcoming electric vehicles and even mentioned that the company is currently involved in the development of a new product.

Musk emphasized that Tesla is designing and building this new product as he was presenting, showcasing his teams’ dedication. According to him, these new products have superior designs and manufacturing techniques compared to anything else in the industry.

While Musk was speaking, an image of a vehicle silhouette appeared on the screen behind him, offering a glimpse of one of the vehicles. It is possible that this vehicle is the hatchback that Musk mentioned back in 2020, which was expected to cost $25,000.

Very little details about the upcoming cars

However, Musk remained steadfast that the shareholder’s meeting was not the appropriate venue for a new product announcement and that a proper launch event would be held in the future.

It remains unclear what Musk meant by “building” the vehicle during the presentation. It is likely that a prototype is currently under development rather than a vehicle for mass production.

Previously, Tesla teased these two new models during its Investor Day in March, displaying a photo that included their entire lineup and two undisclosed car outlines. One vehicle appeared to be van-sized, while the other seemed to be a sedan or hatchback. These new models are expected to be more affordable options that will be produced in larger quantities.

Is a Tesla Robotaxi coming soon?

Musk estimated that the combined production volume of these two models could exceed 5 million units per year. Additionally, Tesla confirmed its plans to construct a gigafactory in Mexico during Investor Day, leading many to speculate that the hatchback, often referred to as the “Model 2” by Tesla enthusiasts, will be manufactured there.

There has been speculation that the second vehicle teased by Musk might be the robotaxi he has mentioned in the past. When asked about Tesla vehicles being used for ride-sharing, Musk stated that ride-sharing would not be relevant in a self-driving world.

He further mentioned that Tesla is making significant progress towards achieving full self-driving capabilities, a claim he has made on multiple occasions in recent years.

Tesla Roadster delayed again, Musk not in a hurry to rush into production

Musk also provided an update on the second-generation Tesla Roadster, the all-electric sports car that was unveiled in 2017. Musk stated that the Roadster, originally scheduled for a 2020 release, has faced several delays due to the prioritization of other Tesla products like the Model 3 and Model Y.

Responding to a shareholder’s question, Musk mentioned that the engineering and design work for the Roadster is expected to be completed in 2023. Musk hopes that production of the Roadster would commence the following year, referring to it as the “cherry on the icing on the cake.”

Musk acknowledged that the Roadster would not be a significant revenue generator for Tesla. Instead, he described it as a modest contributor to profitability, highlighting its unique and impressive features by stating that it will be “sick.”

