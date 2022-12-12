Elon Musk takes a dig at ‘woke mind virus’, says ‘either it is defeated or nothing else matters’

New Delhi: Elon Musk has yet again hit out at the ‘woke mind virus’ in his recent tweet.

Musk said, “The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters.”

The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

Ever since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, not a single day passes by when the social media platform doesn’t make it to the headlines.

After sending shock waves among social media users with investigative reports called Twitter files, Twitter’s new boss Musk has managed to grab attention online with his tweets.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, Musk has signalled that the character limit of tweets is set to rise from the current 280 characters.

The Twitter owner again raised many eyebrows after responding to a user’s question on the character count.

A user asked, “Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4,000?”

Increasing the character limit of a tweet was always on cards after Musk took over the microblogging site, which was visible from his previous tweets.

On 28 November, Musk responded similarly when a user suggested that the character limit should be increased to 1000.

The Tesla CEO had said this was on the “todo list”. A day earlier, when a user had said, “Twitter 2.0 should make the character limit 420 instead of that annoying 280”, Musk said, “Good idea”.

