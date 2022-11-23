Elon Musk takes a dig at trolls: ‘Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now?’

Washington: Twitter CEO Elon Musk, took a dig at his critics who predicted the end of Twitter, soon after his controversial takeover.

“Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something … ?.” Elon tweeted on the micro blogging website.

Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something … ? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, soon after the takeover he had been making headlines for his ideologies about wanting to improve the micro blogging platform. Soon after the takeover, Elon Musk fired the company’s senior leaders.

Musk recently faced a lot of backlash on social media for mass layoffs and over his decision to charge USD 8 from Twitter users to get verified accounts.

Previously, Musk tweeted, “Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8.”

Defending his decision to fire employees, Musk said that it was needed as Twitter was losing more than USD 4 million per day.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” Musk tweeted.

Twitter accepted Musk’s proposal to buy and make the social media service private in April. However, Musk soon began sowing doubt about his intentions to follow through with the agreement, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.