Elon Musk shares letter from Stanford lecturer who could've been his professor

Taking to his official Twitter account early on 20 August, the CEO of Tesla Motors shared a picture of an old letter that he received from Professor (Emeritus) at Stanford University William D. Nix, whom Musk believed could have been his professor if he hadn’t called it quits

Elon Musk, who is very well known for his unconventional life and for taking people aback with his tweets, has yet again intrigued the users with his latest post. Taking to his official Twitter account early on 20 August, the CEO of Tesla Motors shared a picture of an old letter that he received from Professor (Emeritus) at Stanford University William D. Nix, whom Musk believed could have been his professor if he hadn’t called it quits. In the letter, which dates back to 14 June, Professor was praising Musk for his “description of the issues of using Si for anodes for lithium batteries.” Calling the letter “Nice”, Musk attached a picture of the same.

While sharing the picture of the letter, Musk wrote in the caption, “Nice letter from Bill Nix, who would’ve been my prof at Stanford if I hadn’t put grad studies on (permanent) deferment.” The introductory part of the letter revealed that Professor Nix was responding to Musk’s recent interview. It read, “In a recent interview entitled: Elon Musk on the Early Days of Tesla: Interview Part 1, which was posted on YouTube, you mentioned meeting me at Stanford in 1995 as your prospective professor if you had enrolled in graduate program at Stanford.” For those who don’t know, Musk is a Stanford dropout.

Nice letter from Bill Nix, who would’ve been my prof at Stanford if I hadn’t put grad studies on (permanent) deferment pic.twitter.com/ioq0mGwN7K — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2022

Among Musk’s many outlandish career moves, the billionaire dropped out of the prestigious institute in 1995 only after two days at the university. After bagging two bachelor’s degrees, Musk entered into Stanford's Ph.D. program in physics when he was 24. However, he changed his mind just two days later.

Now, responding to Musk’s post and acknowledging his history, the comments section was swamped with various opinions. One user commented, “Imagine you continued your studies instead of developing companies. You might be a professor and there would be no Tesla, SpaceX, or even PayPal. What a weird timeline it would have been.” Another wrote, “It doesn't matter, you have achieved far more by taking your own road than that letter would have taken you. I respect your accomplishments. You have soared higher than the Eagles.”

