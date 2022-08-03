Elon Musk shares adorable video of his son with dogs, makes internet say 'aww'

While Elon Musk is having a good time with his son, a shareholder of Twitter Inc has filed a lawsuit against him for backing out of the Twitter deal. In the deal, Musk had to pay $44 billion to acquire the social networking platform

Videos of kids playing with dogs are super cute and one such video has been shared by Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk on Twitter. He shared an adorable video of his son X Æ A-XII enjoying his time with three cute dogs. This adorable video has been making social media users say 'aww'.

The tech billionaire tweeted a photo of himself and his son sporting similar haircuts. He also shared a video of his little one playing with dogs while replying to his own post. His son’s excitement towards the end of the video makes it a delightful watch. In yet another tweet, he also shared how his son loves dogs.

Have a look at the tweets:

This video was shared on Tuesday and so far, this video has gained 1.8 million views. The clip has attracted a lot of comments by the users since it was posted. “Pretty sure he said ‘doge,” a user commented jokingly. “They grow up so fast. That is a happy and healthy looking Floki right there,” a user commented while referring to one of Musk’s dogs. “So cute,” another wrote.

While Elon Musk is having a good time with his son, a shareholder of Twitter Inc has filed a lawsuit against him for backing out of the Twitter deal. In the deal, Musk had to pay $44 billion to acquire the social networking platform. Filed on 29 July, the suit accuses the billionaire of making lame excuses to get out of the buyout.

Elon Reeve Musk is the founder, CEO and chief engineer at SpaceX. He is also an angel investor, CEO and Product Architect of Tesla Inc. He is also the founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. With an estimated net worth of $242 billion, Musk is currently the richest person on Earth.

