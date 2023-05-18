'Offer me money or power... I don’t care if I lose money': Elon Musk says will tweet what he wants

Say what you will about Elon Musk, but there are moments when he proves to the world, that he is an absolute savage, with very little or no personal ambition, someone who believes in his principles, whatever they may be. In a recent interview when he was asked why he attacks certain people publically and if he’s ever thought about how his tweets can be controversial, Musk had a simple response – that he will tweet what wants.

During an interview with CNBC’s David Faber, Elon Musk expressed his determination to persist in posting contentious tweets, even if it means incurring financial losses. Quoting the movie The Princess Bride, Musk said, “I am reminded of this line – ‘Offer me money, offer me power, I don’t care.'” He made this statement while defending himself against allegations of antisemitism regarding his tweets about George Soros. Musk said: “I’ll say what I want to say and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it.”

Earlier this week, Elon Musk was accused of antisemitism when he tweeted, that George Soros reminded him of Magneto.



The reason why Musk was accused of antisemitism is flimsy at best.

No matter how you read, thinking that Musk’s statements attack Soros’ Jewish background in any way is a bit of a stretch. Having said that Musk has still had some harsher words for Soros.



Soros, born into a Jewish family in Hungary during the 1930s, endured the Nazi occupation of his homeland and managed to survive. Meanwhile, the character Magneto, who also comes from a German Jewish family, is depicted as a concentration camp survivor.

It is worth noting that Soros frequently becomes a target of right-wing conspiracy theorists, who often employ attacks that are widely recognized as thinly veiled instances of antisemitism.

Musk further criticised Soros, when US journalist Brian Krassenstein commented that Soros is frequently targeted despite his well-meaning motives, Musk countered by stating, “You presume those intentions are benevolent. They are not. He aims to undermine the fundamental essence of society. Soros harbours animosity towards humanity.”

You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023



When Faber brought up the accusations of antisemitism against Musk, he responded by saying, “No, I am certainly not. If anything, I am a pro-semite.”

Regarding his tweet about Soros and humanity, Musk affirmed that it was indeed his personal opinion.

