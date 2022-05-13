Elon Musk says Joe Biden was elected president as everyone wanted less drama, still thinks Trump should be restored

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's remarks come after he said Twitter would reverse its ban of former US president Donald Trump if his purchase of the social media company went through

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk Friday took a jibe at US President Joe Biden and said that his (Biden) "mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama."

Musk's remark comes as he moves ahead with a $44bn takeover of Twitter. The Tesla CEO had also said that he will reverse the micro-blogging site's ban on former president Donald Trump.

Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

In a separate tweet, Musk mentioned about the former US president and said while a "less divisive candidate would be better in 2024", he still thinks Donald Trump should be restored to Twitter.

Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

The tweets by Musk come within hours after he said Twitter would reverse its ban of Trump if his purchase of the social media company goes through.

"I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," said Musk at an auto conference.

He further said that he preferred temporary suspensions and other narrowly tailored punishments for content that is illegal or otherwise "destructive to the world."

Twitter suspended Trump's account after 6 January, 2021, riot in the US capitol, stating that the tweets by the former US president amounted to glorification of violence when read in the context of the Capitol riot and plans circulating online for future armed protests around the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey supported Musk's plan to reinstate Trump's account on the social media giant. Just like Musk, Dorsey also said that it was a bad idea to permanently ban someone from Twitter.

However, in an interview to Fox News last month, Trump said that he had no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account was reinstated and that he would instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.

