‘Twitter was corroding society, I bought it and made it better,’ says Elon Musk

Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a highly publicized $44 billion deal, the popular micro-blogging platform has undergone significant changes. Previously, Twitter limited users to expressing their opinions within a specific character limit, and obtaining a verification badge required following a strict process.

However, under Musk’s leadership, users can now compose longer tweets, purchase verification badges, and even share videos lasting up to two hours.

These alterations represent just a few of the many modifications introduced by Musk, who believes he has enhanced the user experience. Furthermore, Musk stated that he acquired Twitter because he believed the platform was having a detrimental impact on society.

Musk bought Twitter because it was ‘corroding society’

Musk addressed the audience at the VivaTech conference in Paris, revealing his intention to purchase the micro-blogging platform stemmed from its “corrosive effect” on society, with a desire to make it a positive force for civilization.

He expressed his belief that regular users would agree that their experience on the website has improved since his involvement. Additionally, Musk expressed confidence in Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, particularly in her ability to manage advertisers. He noted that nearly all advertisers have either returned or expressed intent to do so.

Twitter under Linda Yaccarino

Meanwhile, Yaccarino recently assumed the role of Twitter’s CEO and, in her initial email to employees, encouraged them to work diligently in developing ‘Twitter 2.0.’

Yaccarino emphasized Twitter’s aspiration to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global hub for communication, aligning with Musk’s previous description of Twitter as the “digital town square” where crucial discussions about humanity’s future take place.

Yaccarino shared the email’s contents on Twitter, explaining that Musk recognized the need for transformation in space exploration and electric vehicles, just as it has become apparent that the digital town square requires a transformation to propel civilization forward.

She also highlighted the importance of unrestricted exchange of information and open dialogue on matters that hold significant relevance to people’s lives, stating that everyone should have the freedom to express their thoughts, thus introducing the concept of ‘Twitter 2.0.’

