Elon Musk ‘resolves’ Twitter clash with Apple. But what really happened in the first place?

The one-sided battle between the two most significant tech firms in the world is over before it really began. Elon Musk on Saturday said that Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter.

The world’s richest person remarked, during a conversation on Twitter Spaces, that Apple is the largest advertiser on the social media network. According to Bloomberg, the tech billionaire is understood to have spoken for more than two hours on his private plane with more than 90,000 listeners.

Notably, the controversy linked to the smartphone and laptop maker was the latest Twitter witnessed in a month after being taken over by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s Twitter VS Apple

Earlier this week, Musk had publicly accused Apple of mostly stopping advertising on Twitter and threatening to stop the site from its App Store. He said, “Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.”

Taking aim at the iPhones maker came as a huge risk at a time when other advertisers were pulling their marketing from Twitter. Many giants such as Pfizer, and General Motors among others have dropped out of the advertisers’ list ever since the takeover.

In nearly one month of its acquisition, Musk had been under fire for bringing multiple changes, and mass layoffs, with many people criticising him and raising content moderation concerns. His approach to revising the verification process was also trolled by major brands.

However, he had hoped to revive the company’s verification programme in the next week after it had been paused to deal with imposters.

Twitter-Apple patch-up

Earlier this month after attacking Apple, Elon Musk met with Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at his headquarters, and said that the duo had a “good conversation” and “resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store.” He added that the Apple CEO was “clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

In another tweet, he also said, “Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter.”

Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

