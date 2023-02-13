Elon Musk reacts after US military shoots down high-altitude object over Lake Huron

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reacted to the shot down of another high-altitude unidentified object over Lake Huron by the US military on Sunday.

Taking it to Twitter, the SpaceX CEO asked his followers to not worry about flying objects. “Don’t worry, just some of my Alien friends of mine stopping by …”

Don’t worry, just some of my 👽 🛸 friends of mine stopping by … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

US shoots down third mysterious flying object

Till now three mysterious balloons have been shot down by US military. An unidentified object was shot down over North American airspace on Sunday. Over northern Canada, an unidentified object was shot down on Saturday. On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22.

And last weekend, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was taken down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina.

Temporary flight restriction over Lake Michigan has been lifted

Earlier, the temporary flight restriction that was in place over Lake Michigan to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operations has been lifted on Sunday (local time), according to NORAD press release, news agency ANI reported.

“With the cooperation of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) implemented a temporary flight restriction on airspace over Lake Michigan at approximately 12 pm EST on Feb 12, 2023, to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations. The temporary flight restrictions have since been lifted,” added the release.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.