New Delhi: Advertisers should support “freedom of speech” on Twitter feels 78 per cent of Elon Musk followers, while the remaining 22 per cent voted for “political correctness” in the recently conducted poll by the new CEO of the microblogging site.

What happened?

For more than 113 million of his followers on Twitter, CEO Musk, who recently purchased the microblogging site, conducted a poll on the platform if advertisers should support “freedom of speech” or “political correctness”.

Advertisers should support: — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Moments after purchasing Twitter, Musk penned a note to advertisers of the social media giant and said the platform could not become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

He had said that he wanted Twitter to be the "most respected advertising platform in the world."

Why advertisers?

Of the total Twitter revenue, advertisers contribute 90 per cent. On Monday, IPG, one of the largest advertising companies issued a recommendation for clients to pause spending on the platform owing to moderation concerns.

Musk promises to keep Twitter from turning into 'free-for-all hellscape'

In October-end, Musk officially closed the $44 billion deal. After taking over the platform, Musk has been busy spending most of time meeting with advertisers in New York and working on assuring that Twitter won't turn into a "free-for-all hellscape."

During the meeting, the advertisers demanded details on how Musk plans to uphold the commitment.

After tweeting in 2019 about his dislike of advertising, Musk is now under pressure to avoid alienating the advertisers.

Musk confirms layoffs in Twitter

Musk has sent an email to staff of Twitter asking them to be ready for layoffs on Friday. The social media giant asked employee who are on way to office to return home and wait for an email to hit their mailbox.

Media reports also suggest that Musk will fire almost 50 per cent staff on Friday.

For the unversed, the billionaire has already fired people from top management including former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and legal head Vijaya Gadde.

