Musk vs Gates: Elon Musk mocks Bill Gates, says his knowledge of AI was always limited 

Elon Musk and Bill Gates have been at loggerheads over several subjects over the years. Gates famously has taken a short position on Tesla, believing that Tesla EVs, as wonderful as they are, are not the solution to the global environmental crisis.

However, no subject has been as contentious between them as AI and Machine learning. Elon Musk, historically has been an alarmist about AI, whereas Gates, has been accused of being a little too optimistic about AI.

As with several subjects, especially related to tech, Tesla CEO Elon Musk considers himself to be sort of an expert in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. As a result, Musk has been very vocal about artificial intelligence. Initially, he had taken the position of an extreme alarmist, saying that AI will be the cause of the end of the world.

In recent years however, he has softened his position a bit, but still believes that AI needs to be handled with extreme caution. Honestly, that is as fair an assessment as one can make today, considering, that apps like ChatGPT, Bing from Microsoft, and Bard from Google are all the rage.

Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, on the other hand, has been a champion for AI and has frequently stated that apps like ChatGPT are the future and will help people in both their work and personal lives.

Bill Gates’ most recent blog post on ‘the era of AI’ sparked widespread curiosity and made headlines. Reacting to a tweet about Gates’ post, the Twitter CEO believes that Bill Gates’ understanding of AI was and continues to be constrained.

I remember the early meetings with Gates. His understanding of AI was limited. Still is. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023



Bill Gates recently wrote the aforementioned piece in which he emphasised how we are gradually moving towards a time when AI will play a significant role in our lives.

Gates also mentions that the development of artificial intelligence is the second breakthrough technology. In 1980, he was first exposed to a graphical user interface. The entrepreneur then goes on to emphasise other applications of AI that will be extremely beneficial to humanity.

Some of these applications included AI reducing the “world’s worst disparities,” making changes to the educational sector and improving how children learn, helping in the improvement of the healthcare sector, improving employee performance at workplaces, and more.

