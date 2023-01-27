World

Elon Musk meets Kevin McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries at US Capitol to ensure Twitter is 'fair'

McCarthy, who turned 58, declined to comment on specifics of the meeting, and said, 'He came to wish me happy birthday. We've known each other for a long time'

FP Staff January 27, 2023 10:57:13 IST
Elon Musk. AFP

New Delhi: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday travelled to the US Capitol to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in an effort to guarantee that the social media site is “fair” to both sides.

After the meeting Musk in a tweet said, “Just met with @SpeakerMcCarthy & @RepJeffries to discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties.”

McCarthy, who turned 58 on Thursday, declined to comment on specifics of the meeting, and said, “He came to wish me happy birthday. We’ve known each other for a long time.”

According to CNN, when Musk arrived at McCarthy’s office, Jeffries was receiving a law enforcement briefing with the speaker about Capitol preparations in the event of protests related to Tyre Nichols’ death after an encounter with Memphis police.

As Jeffries was leaving, he had a brief interaction with Musk, where the topic of Twitter came up.

Reports suggest that the meeting comes as the House Oversight Committee plans to hold a hearing in February on Twitter’s handling of The Post’s October 2020 bombshell story about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Musk’s visit also takes place in the midst of ongoing GOP charges that the majority of social media platforms are suppressing conservative voices.

After taking over Twitter, Musk had also declared that he would restore Trump’s account, which had been suspended for tweets related to the riots of 6 January.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: January 27, 2023 10:57:13 IST

