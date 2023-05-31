Elon Musk In China: Tesla CEO meets Chinese Foreign Minister and Commerce Minister

The Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, assured Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter, that China remains open to foreign businesses despite worsening relations with the US.

During their meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, Qin emphasized China’s commitment to promoting high-level openness and creating a business environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized. The Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Qin as saying that China’s development presents an opportunity for the world.

Tesla, a leading foreign manufacturer in China, heavily relies on China as its main production centre and the second-largest market for its electric vehicles. Elon Musk, with a net worth of nearly $200 billion according to Forbes, was scheduled to meet with other Chinese officials and visit Tesla’s Shanghai plant after concluding his discussions with Qin.

Following his meeting with Minister Qin Gang, Musk also met China’s Commerce Ministry, headed by Wang Wentao.

Musk In China

Musk’s visit to China follows in the footsteps of other US business leaders like Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, and Albert Bourla from Pfizer, who have returned to China for visits after a three-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

These visits have taken place against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions in Beijing. Last August, China severed military and climate ties with Washington due to concerns over alleged US interference in Taiwan. Reports indicate that China has rejected a request from US officials for a meeting between their respective defence ministers during an upcoming security conference in Singapore.

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, stated on Tuesday that the US should genuinely respect China’s sovereignty, security, and interests, and immediately rectify its misguided actions.

What happened at the meeting between Musk and Qin?

During his meeting with Elon Musk, Qin used a driving analogy to illustrate the necessary steps for improving US-China relations. He emphasized the importance of steering in the right direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. Additionally, Qin urged both countries to skillfully utilize their brakes and accelerators to avoid dangerous manoeuvres and instead promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

In response, Musk expressed Tesla’s opposition to the idea of “decoupling” the US and Chinese economies, describing them as interconnected entities. He stated that Tesla is eager to expand its operations in China, leveraging the country’s development opportunities. Musk also expressed high admiration for the diligence and intelligence of the Chinese people.

During his tenure as the Chinese ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang expressed gratitude to Elon Musk in October last year for his efforts in promoting peace in the Taiwan Strait. Qin commended Musk’s suggestion of reunifying China by granting Taiwan a special administrative region status with a certain level of autonomy.

Details of the meeting with China’s Commerce Ministry isn’t public as of writing this article. Sources, however, have claimed that the meeting was rather customary in nature, where not a lot was discussed. Musk is scheduled to visit Wang Wentao again, for a detailed discussion on a range of subjects.

Musk’s plan ahead

When asked by reporters at the hotel, Elon Musk has chosen not to comment thus far regarding the purpose of his trip, Tesla’s prospects in China, or the plans for Tesla’s plant in Shanghai.

According to sources, it is anticipated that Musk will have meetings with other high-ranking Chinese officials and visit Tesla’s Shanghai plant later in the week. However, the specific individuals he will meet with and the topics they will discuss have not been disclosed.

However, it is speculated that most of the agendas of his meetings revolve around Tesla. This is backed by the fact that on Wednesday morning, Elon Musk departed from his hotel along with Grace Tao, Tesla’s China-based public affairs chief, and Tom Zhu, the head of global manufacturing at Tesla and later on, Musk’s car was spotted parked outside the commerce ministry.

