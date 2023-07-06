Elon Musk joins meme-fest over Meta's Threads App, Twitter in splits

Putting rumours to rest, Meta Platforms – the multinational technology conglomerate that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – has officially introduced Threads. The innovative text-based app is being seen as a near-clone of Elon Musk’s Twitter with several declaring it as a big rival to the social networking service. Rest assured, anything that comes to the market first attracts memes more than the potential users. Now, the Tesla owner has himself joined the meme-fest as Twitter users poke fun at Meta’s most recent addition.

The move led Twitter users to post funny memes to the extent of their abilities. Elon Musk contributed to the club as a result of this. A Twitter user Doge Designer posted a picture of the keyboard with the keypads showing just Control, C and V, signifying the copy and paste functions used by Mark Zuckerberg in creating Threads. The post amassed over 21 lakh views.

Check out the post below:

Meta's new app was built entirely using this keyboard: pic.twitter.com/RoRe6szEO0 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 6, 2023

In response, Elon Musk replied with a laughing emoji.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Musk’s post garnered over 11 lakh views. It also drew several comments.

Check out some of the comments below:

A user shared a screenshot of his reply to Mark Zuckerberg.

One such hilarious meme drew comparisons between the two apps taking Mr Bean’s example. In the picture, Mr Bean is shown as Mark Zuckerberg who copies other people’s paper. The people here are ‘any successful social media platform.’ The user captioned the post: “Short story of Mark Zuckerberg.”

Check out the post below:

Another user wrote: “Everyone is running back to Twitter after trying threads.”

Everyone running back to twitter after trying threads pic.twitter.com/dcXd2uWywL — Danny (@jonathansiris) July 6, 2023

“How did y’all expect threads to be better than Twitter when they can’t even fix Instagram?” a user wrote.

How did y’all expect threads to be better than Twitter when they can’t even fix instagram… pic.twitter.com/nfuA7F8MTJ — Danny (@jonathansiris) July 6, 2023

Another user posted: “We are carefully recreating my exact Twitter timeline in threads.”

We carefully recreating my exact twitter timeline on threads pic.twitter.com/zhQ7lWIOgW — 🏳️‍🌈Jordan K Robinson🏳️‍⚧️ (@jordan_wx_left) July 6, 2023

The mighty launch

Within the first few hours of its launch, over 10 million or 1 crore users signed up to Threads, as revealed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The newly launched Meta product allows users to perform the same functions- post text, links and reply or repost messages from others-just as the competitor Twitter.

The Threads app provides a separate space for real-time updates and public conversations. With simple access to the account, users can easily locate their friends on the App and establish hassle-free connections. Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta chief, captioned his first Threads post: “There should be a public conversation app with 1 billion-plus people on it.”

Elon Musk on Meta

Before Threads’ launch, Elon Musk tweeted about why the platform was unlikely to succeed. He suggested that just like Facebook the authorities would continue to block free speech. He added that no matter what Meta builds, it is doomed to fail as long as they follow the ‘cancel culture’ ideals.

Check out the post:

The reason Instagram “Threads”

will never prevail is because they will continue to block free speech just like Facebook does. It doesn’t matter what Meta builds, if they continue to follow “cancel culture” ideals, everything they do will fail. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 6, 2023

The post garnered over 66,000 views.