Elon Musk hides ‘w’ on Twitter sign at San Francisco HQ making it ‘Titter’

San Francisco: Twitter CEO Elon Musk covered the letter “w” in the Twitter sign outside the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

“Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove ‘w’, so we painted it background colour. Problem solved!” Musk tweeted.

Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved! pic.twitter.com/1iFjccTbUq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

In April 2022, Musk conducted a poll asking his followers if he should change the name of the microblogging site. He has also previously joked about naming the company “Titter.”

Several people who passed by the SF headquarters shared pictures of the changed sign on Twitter.

Last week, he changed the iconic blue bird logo – which has served as a home button on the web version, with the “doge” meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Musk also shared a hilarious post on his account wherein the ‘doge’ meme (which features the face of a Shiba Inu) in the car and telling the police officer, who seems to be seeing his driving license, that his photo has been changed.

The latest move by Elon Musk was not welcomed by many, including programmer William LeGate, who said sarcastically, “Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the W from Twitter’s logo outside their San Francisco HQ.”

Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the “w” from Twitter’s logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as “Titter” pic.twitter.com/0i914uEygX — LeGate🤠 (@williamlegate) April 6, 2023

Twitter was sued by its landlord for skipping rent payments for the SF headquarters in January. According to a lawsuit filed by Columbia Property Trust, the company owed $136,260 in unpaid rent.

