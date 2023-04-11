Elon Musk hides ‘w’ on Twitter sign at San Francisco HQ making it ‘Titter’
In April 2022, Musk had conducted a poll asking his followers if he should change the name of the microblogging site. He has also previously joked about naming the company ‘Titter’
San Francisco: Twitter CEO Elon Musk covered the letter “w” in the Twitter sign outside the company’s San Francisco headquarters.
“Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove ‘w’, so we painted it background colour. Problem solved!” Musk tweeted.
Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved! pic.twitter.com/1iFjccTbUq
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023
In April 2022, Musk conducted a poll asking his followers if he should change the name of the microblogging site. He has also previously joked about naming the company “Titter.”
Several people who passed by the SF headquarters shared pictures of the changed sign on Twitter.
New logo: pic.twitter.com/Gn3YxSmGQt
— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 10, 2023
Last week, he changed the iconic blue bird logo – which has served as a home button on the web version, with the “doge” meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.
Musk also shared a hilarious post on his account wherein the ‘doge’ meme (which features the face of a Shiba Inu) in the car and telling the police officer, who seems to be seeing his driving license, that his photo has been changed.
The latest move by Elon Musk was not welcomed by many, including programmer William LeGate, who said sarcastically, “Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the W from Twitter’s logo outside their San Francisco HQ.”
Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the “w” from Twitter’s logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as “Titter” pic.twitter.com/0i914uEygX
— LeGate🤠 (@williamlegate) April 6, 2023
Twitter was sued by its landlord for skipping rent payments for the SF headquarters in January. According to a lawsuit filed by Columbia Property Trust, the company owed $136,260 in unpaid rent.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Elon Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier
A visit by Elon Musk would mark his first visit to China since the COVID-19 pandemic and since Xi Jinping secured a third term as China's president
Elon Musk and experts call for halt in 'giant AI experiments'
An open letter, signed by more than 1,000 people so far including Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, was prompted by the release of GPT-4 from Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI
Key portions of Twitter’s source code has leaked online, hosted on Github
Elon Musk had announced that by the end of March, Twitter's source code would be made open source for more transparency. However, when some portions of Twitter's source code were leaked online before it was made open source, Twitter got it taken down.