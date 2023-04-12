Twitter becomes X: See what Elon Musk has done with it

According to a California court filing, Twitter, Inc. is now known as X Corp.

Because Twitter is no longer a public business, it is not required to notify the SEC of changes such as name changes. In any event, the new identity was discovered in a document relating to far-right activist Laura Loomer’s lawsuit against Twitter and Facebook on April 4.

“Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists,” according to the paper.

Elon Musk, who paid $44 billion for Twitter last year, aspires to create “X, the everything app.” This planned app may resemble China’s WeChat, which combines chat, payments, ridesharing, food delivery, and other services into a single app. Musk praised WeChat for its ease and utility, but its one-of-a-kind supremacy may be tough to reproduce outside of China. The term also refers to X.com, Musk’s financial services firm that later became PayPal.

Back when Musk was trying to avoid purchasing Twitter, a user asked him if he had ever considered creating his own social media platform, in case the Twitter deal fell apart. Musk simply responded by saying “X.com.”

This move may be interpreted as the next step towards Musk’s super app, but the billionaire has a poor track record of following through on his goals.

The name change, though, is not unprecedented. As CEO of Tesla, Musk has demonstrated that vertical integration is a favourite strategy – just look at how many subsidiaries the automotive firm has.

Although it is not exactly a new concept, super apps are set to make a comeback in 2023, not just in India, but in a number of other countries as well. App developers and studios have realised that in order to get more and more users onto their platforms, super apps will be essential.

For the time being, Twitter has enough issues to keep its skeletal workforce of engineers busy, and the new Twitter Blue membership isn’t bringing in the income it requires. Even though Twitter is now part of the X Corp., the projected X app appears to be a long way off.

Musk has owned the domain “X.com” for years and across businesses. X.Com was Musk’s first venture before he got involved with PayPal. The business that X.com was associated with got merged with PayPal and was later sold to eBay in 2002.

The SpaceX boss bought the domain back from PayPal in 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

At that time, Musk stated that he bought back the domain name for sentimental reasons, although, many experts believed that this was a cover-up. Musk, after all, isn’t exactly known to be sentimental. Experts and trade analysts back then, believed that this might be the start of own of Musk’s most grand endeavours, perhaps even greater than SpaceX or Tesla

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.