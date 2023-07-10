Elon Musk calls Mark Zuckerberg 'cuck' as Twitter vs Threads battle aggravates

Ever since its launch a few days ago, Meta Threads has been in the news for being a rival to Elon Musk-owned Twitter. Now, amidst the aggravating fight between the two biggest tech giants, Elon Musk poked at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, calling him ‘a cuck’ in a reply to Wendy’s comment on Threads. Wendy’s is a popular fast-food chain restaurant. The incident unfolded after Wendy tagged Mark Zuckerberg, known as Zuck, saying: “hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol”. To this, the Meta owner replied with a laughing emoji.

Data Hazards shared the post on Twitter.

The page captioned the post: “Elon: Protects free speech, Zuck: Protects brand speech.”

Check out the Twitter post:

The post garnered over 24.5 million views.

Further, Musk replied with: “This platform will protect anons for this reason particularly.”

This platform will protect anons for this reason particularly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

Adding to the heated argument, Elon Musk called ‘Zuck’ ‘a cuck.’

Zuck is a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

Furthermore, Musk suggested, “I propose a literal dick measuring contest.”

I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

A meme-fest took shape as the biggest tech giants engaged in a war of words. Check out some of them below:

A proposal was suggested by a user named Elon Musk (parody), who runs a parallel account in Tesla owner’s name. He said that the winner of the fight receives ownership of the other person’s social media platform for 24 HOURS. He added: “You win, you get Twitter.” He signed the message as “Let me know.” Best, Elon “your wife drives a Tesla” Musk.”

Check out the post:

I have a proposal for Mr. Zuckerberg… Winner of our fight gets ownership of the other persons social media platform for 24 HOURS. You win, you get Twitter.

I win, I get Meta. Let me know. Best,

Elon “your wife drives a Tesla” Musk — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 9, 2023

The user also released a new logo with a modified design combing the two social networking sites. It showed a bird symbolic of Twitter taking away the threads. The picture presented a bird with a big worm, depicting threads in its mouth.

Check out the sign below:

Here’s the new logo for “Titter” pic.twitter.com/YlbflU1kiG — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 9, 2023

The SpaceX CEO assured reports of suing Threads, a rival owned by Meta, in a lawsuit brought by SpaceX. Musk wrote: “Competition is fine, cheating is not” citing violation of “intellectual property rights” as the reason. Through Mark Zuckerberg’s lawyer Alex Spiro, the Twitter owner has formally accused Facebook Owner of “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

As per a Business Insider report, a letter has been sent that claims that Meta used “Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property” to build Threads.