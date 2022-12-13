Tesla CEO and new Twitter owner, Elon Musk continues to remain in the news, ever since he took over the social networking platform and further brought in a slew of changes and prompted mass layoffs from the company. While a huge number of former employees as well as Twitter users have been opposing the working style of Elon Musk, the billionaire doesn’t seem to care much as he remains unstoppable. Starting from running social media petitions to slamming him on the internet, people are doing everything to lash out their anger toward him.

One such thing was also witnessed at the stand-up performance of Dave Chappelle where Elon Musk showed up, however, ended up being booed away badly by the audience. Unaware of his attendance at the show organised in San Francisco, people present in the audience were taken aback after the American comedian called out Musk, asking him to come on stage.

As he invited Musk on the stage while saying, “Ladies and gentlemen make some noise for the richest man in the world”, the Twitter owner shouted Chappelle’s famous Rick James impression – “I’m rich, b***h.” While he made an entry to surprise the audience, things didn’t go as planned as people booed him loudly.

Watch the video here:

Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life. https://t.co/FFpups1yEy pic.twitter.com/41jcZgdDR4 — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022



Many shared the video rigorously on social media and it went viral in no time. Some also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Elon Musk just got booed like I’ve never heard before on stage with Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. He couldn’t get a word in, the crowd booed for 10 minutes. Not favored on his home turf. He looked stunned, must not get enough feedback IRL.”

Check some more reactions:

Elon Musk shouting "I'm rich, bitch," while the sound people at Chappelle's show honk a horn to drown out the boos from the crowd is one of the saddest videos I've ever seen. https://t.co/tJHFRhKU3w pic.twitter.com/SeeLSZG93h — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) December 12, 2022

Elon Musk was booed heavily when he was invited on stage by Dave Chappelle last night. He fucked around and is quickly finding out. Sycophantic Twitter users are a small minority. Even Chappelle's transphobic fans don't like this jackass. pic.twitter.com/2DFlp8o3Kh — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 12, 2022

Elon Musk is deleting accounts that post this video of him being booed for 10 minutes last night at a Dave Chapelle show.

He can’t delete us all. Retweet while you still can.pic.twitter.com/xMq4hgvRG0 — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 12, 2022



In the meantime, while Musk got no chance to address the audience for straight 10 minutes, the reaction prompted Chappelle to make another snide remark as he told Musk “seems like some of those you fired are in the audience.”

Further, the show ended with Chappelle saying at the end that “Booing is not the best thing you can do.”

