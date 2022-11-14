Elon Musk announces Twitter to roll out feature to identity ‘associated’ organisations

Washington: Twitter CEO Elon Musk, in a bid to tackle the rise of fake accounts, has announced that organisations on the micro-blogging platform will soon be able to find out the Twitter accounts associated with them. He also apologized for the app “being super slow in many countries.”

Musk took to Twitter on Sunday and without elaborating much posted, “Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.”

In the next tweet, the wealthiest man on the planet apologized for Twitter being slow in many countries by writing, “Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!”

Since completing the Twitter deal, Musk has made a flurry of decisions that have been aimed at tackling fake accounts on Twitter that has millions of daily active users.

Twitter’s relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts it itself had approved.

As per The Verge, Twitter even launched a new verification badge, a grey tick designating accounts as “official,” in an effort to counteract the rise in fake accounts. Within a few days, the company introduced this feature and then withdrew it before reintroducing it again.

Also, Musk’s decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many people. Even some advertisers pulled back their leg from the site and celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg and Gigi Hadid quit Twitter in the days following its acquisition.

Instances of racial slurs have soared on Twitter since Elon Musk purchased the influential platform, despite assurances from the platform that it had reduced hateful activity, a digital civil rights group reported Thursday.

Researchers at the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that the number of tweets containing one of several different racial slurs soared in the week after Musk bought Twitter.

A racial epithet used to attack Black people was found more than 26,000 times, three times the average for 2022. Use of a slur that targets trans people increased 53 per cent, while instances of an offensive term for homosexual men went up 39 per cent over the yearly average.

With inputs from agencies

