Elephant returns to childhood rescue centre with new-born calf, know full story here

Video of a female elephant returning to the rescue centre, where she stayed as a new-born, to introduce her calf has captured hearts online.

The video was shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust along with a descriptive caption. In the heartwarming clip, the female tusker can be seen with her calf along with her elder son standing nearby.

In the caption, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust informs that it rescued the female elephant, Icholta from a waterhole when she was just weeks old. She spent her infancy at the nursery and was sent to her natural habitat after she learned how to survive in the wild.

The staff of the Trust named Icholta’s baby calf, Izzy. The staff also expressed that they were proud to see Icholta’s journey from a calf to a mother. The female tusker became a mother in 2016.

Since being shared, the heartening video has accumulated more than 22,000 likes on Instagram. Social media users also flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust often shares amazing content on elephants on their Instagram page.

Recently, the Trust shared a cute video of a baby who stored food by putting it on her head. The video went viral on social media and received over 52,500 likes on Instagram.

In the video, the elephant calf can be seen eating some greens while placing the same on her head with her trunk. The beautiful video was captured in Kenya.

Last month, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust had shared another video showcasing the gentle giants’ behaviour after their rescue.

The gentle giants are indeed among the most adorable creatures on Earth. What are your thoughts about these lovely elephant video?

