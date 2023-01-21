Electricity becomes almost unaffordable in Pakistan as govt hikes rates again

Islamabad: Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis these days. The situation is such that inflation in Pakistan has touched record levels which is affecting the poor people of the country.

According to reports, now electricity has also become expensive along with food items in Pakistan. Many regions of Pakistan are deprived of a proper supply of electricity, the latest hike in the rates will increase the miseries of the common people. At present, many cities and villages of Pakistan get electricity for only a couple of hours a day.

According to a report in Pakistani newspaper The Dawn, electricity prices have been increased in Pakistan. Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has increased electricity rates by Rs 3.30 per unit. These rates will be applicable in Karachi.

Electricity consumers in Karachi will now have to pay Rs 43 per unit. Apart from this, the tariff has been increased in the range of Rs 1.49 to Rs 4.46 per unit for different consumer categories.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority of Pakistan said that it has adjusted the K-Electric tariff under the Uniform Tariff Policy. Electricity users across the country are charged a uniform tariff under the federal government and its rules and regulations.

The power division also said that KE is providing electricity at Rs 43 per unit and the government is giving subsidy of Rs 18 per unit.

According to a report by Al Arabiya Post, if the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is not resumed within the next few weeks, Pakistan may face a lot of problems financially.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is delaying its 24th loan and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have warned Pakistan that they will no longer provide free food.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.