Electing a party person as president is an opportunistic decision by Awami League, says BNP

New Delhi: Bangladesh Nationalist Party has hit at the ruling Awalui League and accused them of electing a party person as president.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, “Based on three criteria, – extreme loyalty, courage and having clear idea about the law – a member of the ruling party has been elected as the 23rd president of Bangladesh, the BNP leaders said.

No interest in decisions of an unelected government: BNP

BNP leaders have said the party has no interest in the decisions of an ‘unelected’ government.

“There is no elected government in this country. Therefore, the ministers, MPs, and president are not elected by the people’s opinion,” Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP standing committee member, told Dhaka Tribune.

Meanwhile, Awami League has nominated Md Shahabuddin Chuppu as the 23rd president of Bangladesh.

BNP said, “The president was elected by party choice. It means that he will serve the purpose of a specific group as president. Whose opinion has this government considered in making the decision to elect him as president.”

Who is Shahabuddin Chuppu?

Shahabuddin Chuppu is a former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, a retired district and sessions judge, and a freedom fighter.

Meanwhile, Sunday was the last day for the submission of nominations, and Shahabuddin became the president-elect by default at 4pm as no other party had picked a candidate for the election.

