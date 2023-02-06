Known for being the most dangerous country, the crime rate in El Salvador continues to remain a matter of concern for the local police and the government. While the country has witnessed a big surge in crimes, especially murders, in the last two decades, there has now been an evident reduction in homicide rates, thanks to the government’s recent crackdown.

As a part of this, the country has now opened what it claims to be America’s largest prison. The prison was recently unveiled by the country’s president Nayib Bukele who went on to describe it as “a fundamental piece to completely win the war against gangs.”

Notably, the prison has been built to support the country’s already overwhelmed prison system amid a rising inmate population. This will also ease the pressure on the other overcrowded prisons.

About the mega prison

Called the ‘Terrorism Confinement Centre’, the prison has been built in the Tecoluca municipality of El Salvador in just a matter of seven months. It can house about 40,000 inmates.

Built over 166 hectares (410 acres), the prison is expected to house the majority of the almost 63,000 suspected gang members who were arrested during El Salvador’s ongoing state of emergency. There are seven ‘rings’ of security followed by solid steel cells, a large perimeter wall, 19 watchtowers, electric fences, and patrol zones.

It will be guarded by more than 800 soldiers and police officers.

El Salvador ha logrado pasar de ser el país más inseguro del mundo, al país más seguro de América. ¿Cómo lo logramos? Metiendo a los criminales en la cárcel. ¿Hay espacio? Ahora sí. ¿Podrán dar órdenes desde adentro? No. ¿Podrán escapar? No. Una obra de sentido común. pic.twitter.com/WXiYohGkd4 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 2, 2023



President Bukele also shared a video on his Twitter, giving a complete tour of the prison. He also mentioned how things will be completely different for prisoners in the new facility.

Claiming that the prisoners will have no chance to escape, the president wrote, “El Salvador has managed to go from being the most insecure country in the world to the safest country in the Americas. How did we do it? Putting criminals in jail. There is space? Now yes. Will they be able to give orders from inside? Not. Can they escape? Not. A work of common sense.”

