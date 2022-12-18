Bomb blast kills Eight police officials in Iraq's Kirkuk: Sources
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but ISIL (ISIS) militants are active in the area. Kirkuk, located 238 kilometers from Baghdad, was seized from Kurdish forces by Iraqi security forces in 2017
Kikuk (Iraq): As many as eight Iraqi police officials have been killed in a bomb explosion near Iraq’s north-central city of Kirkuk, Reuters news agency reported via Iraq security sources.
The sources said those killed on Sunday were traveling in a convoy when the bomb struck.
The blast took place near the village of Safra, which lies about 30 km (20 miles) southwest of Kirkuk. Two other officers were critically injured.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but ISIL (ISIS) militants are active in the area.
Kirkuk, located 238 kilometers from Baghdad, was seized from Kurdish forces by Iraqi security forces in 2017.
The Kurdish Regional Government had taken control of the city after Iraqi forces fled amid the rise of ISIL (ISIS) in the country.
More details awaited
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Drones, snipers deployed ahead of Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir
This is the first visit by the home minister to the Union Territory after its special status was scrapped on 5 August 2019
China asks Taliban to make 'clean break' with all terrorist forces, return to mainstream Afghan politics
Meanwhile, Russia on Wednesday said that the Taliban is a 'current reality' in Afghanistan and it must deal with the problem of terrorism and other related issues in order to become legitimate
Mexican Twitter 'terrorists' walk free
Earlier this month, a case of "Twitter terrorism" was reported in Mexico, which could have led to a major civil rights breach.