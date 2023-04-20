Eight medics including surgeon face criminal charge in Maradona's 'natural' death

Buenos Aires: An Argentinian court has decided that eight medical professionals will be tried for the death of football legend Diego Maradona in 2020.

According to reports, the court stated on Tuesday that although the procedures have not yet been scheduled, they are not anticipated to start before next year.

According to a medical board report that was previously provided to the prosecution, Maradona may still be alive if he had been properly hospitalised. He was in excruciating pain for more than 12 hours and did not receive necessary care.

Three justices from an appeals court in San Isidro, outside of Buenos Aires, supported the prosecution’s allegations that Maradona’s medical staff members committed homicide through negligence.

Leopoldo Luque, a neurosurgeon, and Agustina Cosachov, a psychiatrist, are charged with negligence in Maradona’s care.

Doctors Nancy Forlini and Pedro Di Spagna, psychologist Carlos Daz, nursing director Mariano Perroni, and nurses Ricardo Almirón and Dahiana Madrid were all members of Maradona’s medical staff.

After having brain surgery two weeks earlier, Maradona, who helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, passed away on November 25, 2020, from a heart attack in a rental home outside of Buenos Aires. He was 60.

Maradona’s autopsy revealed that he passed away naturally.

In Spanish, Dalma, one of Maradona’s children, posted on Instagram: “Many times the process is painful and slow, but here we are and we will not stop until justice is done! Each one who stopped doing their job (at someone’s request or because of ineffectiveness) will be judged for that!”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.