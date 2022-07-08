Eid-al-Adha 2022 | Khaas Malpoi to Phirni: Five sugar-free desserts to try this Bakrid

On this day, Muslims after offering prayer at the mosque, celebrate the festival with their loved ones and enjoy delectable spreads

Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid is one of the most important festivals celebrated by members of the Muslim communities across the world. Regarded as the festival of Qurbani, Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated on 9 July.

On this day, Muslims across the world sacrifice an animal (sheep or goat or camel) as a way to prove their devotion to Allah. The day aims to commemorate and honour Prophet Ibrahim for his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail to prove his devotion to the mighty Allah.

Eid-al-Adha is celebrated in the holy month of Zul Hijjah, which is also one of the important months according to the Islamic calendar. After offering prayer at the mosque, Muslims come together to celebrate the festival with their loved ones and enjoy delectable spreads.

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, here are five sugar-free desserts for the people with diabetes or are just health conscious:

1. Faldhari Badam Ki Barfi

Faldhari Badam ki Barfi is for all those who wish to keep sugar at bay but don't wish to miss out on indulging in the festival. The dessert is packed with different kinds of nuts along with mawa, cardamom, and dehydrated fruits.

2. Oats Kheer

As the name suggests, oats kheer is a perfect blend of healthy and tasty and does not require sugar. Roasted oats are cooked along with milk, dry fruits and nuts, along with cardamom and is then topped with fruits.

3. Grilled Almond Barfi

One of the easiest and quickest sugar-free desserts, grilled almond barfi can be made with only three ingredients and that even in less than 30 minutes. All you need is khoya, roasted crushed almonds and caramelised sugar-free substitute.

4. Khaas Malpoi

Khaas Malpoi is a fusion dessert, where carrot halwa is stuffed in crepes and served on rabri topped with pista and almonds. Khaas Malpoi has the goodness of three desserts into one and the best part is that all of them are sugar-free.

5. Sugar-free phirni

A traditional dessert that has been associated with the festival of Eid, one can never miss out on phirni. This dessert is made with rice, milk, nuts and rosewater. You can add stevia to it if you want.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.