Eid al-Adha 2022: History, significance and how Bakrid is celebrated

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, Bakra Eid, Qurban Bayarami or Eid Qurban is celebrated by Muslims all over the globe on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah. This year, the three-day festival will begin on 9 July in Jordan, Morocco, UAE, Oman, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. In India, it is expected to be celebrated on 10 July.

Why is Eid al-Adha celebrated?

‘Eid’ means festival in Arabic, while the word ‘adha’ means 'sacrifice.’ Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s intended sacrifice of his son Ismail to honour Allah’s wish of sacrificing what he loved the most.

According to legends, when Ibrahim was about to willingly sacrifice his son, god replaced Ismail with a lamb. An angel also appeared before Ibrahim and stated that Allah was pleased with his devotion.

From then on, Bakrid celebrates Ibrahim’s intended sacrifice of his son and his devotion to god. To commemorate Ibrahim’s sacrifice, people buy goats or sheep the day before the festival and sacrifice them on Bakri Eid.

Significance:

Eid al-Adha is the second major Muslim festival after Eid ul-Fitr. It coincides with the third day of Hajj, the holy pilgrimage to Mecca which is one of the five pillars of Islam. Every Muslim must make the pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in their lifetime, if they are able to do so.

How is Bakrid celebrated?

Many Muslims attend a special namaz at mosques on Bakrid. The Eid al-Adha namaz should be done before the sun enters the Zuhr or the midday prayer time. After the namaz, the Muslims attend the Khutbah or sermon given by the Imam.

On this day, Muslims prove their love and devotion for Allah by sacrificing a lamb or a goat as ‘qurbani’. After the ritual is complete, the meat is distributed in three equal parts among family, friends or neighbours, and people in need. On Eid al-Adha, people also organise a sumptuous feast and exchange gifts. They also wear new clothes and donate to charity on this festival.

