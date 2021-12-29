Egyptian researchers 'digitally unwrap' mummy of pharaoh Amenhotep I, all you need to know

Egyptologists had earlier speculated that the priests unwrapped the pharaoh’s body to steal ornaments or to reuse royal burial equipment

Researchers from Egypt have ‘digitally unwrapped’ the mummy of pharaoh Amenhotep I for the first time. The move has revealed many secrets about the king who ruled Egypt roughly 3,500 years ago, from 1525 to 1504 BC.

Egyptian researchers used advanced x-ray technology, digital 3D imagery and advanced computer software programs to digitally remove the wrappings of the mummy in a non-invasive method without even touching the body.

The results have unearthed details about the appearance of Amenhotep and jewellery he was buried with.

According to Sahar Saleem, a member of the research team and professor of radiology at the faculty of medicine at Cairo University, the pharaoh resembled his father and had good teeth, a narrow chin, curly hair and a small nose. Amenhotep died when he was about 35 years of age. The mummy of the pharaoh was discovered by archeologists in 1881.

"He was approximately 169cm tall [5ft 6in], circumcised, and had good teeth. Within his wrappings, he wore 30 amulets and a unique golden girdle with gold beads,” said professor Saleem as quoted by The Guardian.

Unlike Tutankhamun and Ramses II and other Egyptian kings, Amenhotep’s brain is intact, according to the researchers.

Amenhotep who name means - “Amun is satisfied”, was the son of Ahmose I. He ascended to the throne after his father’s death and took the throne name Djeserkare – “Holy is the Soul of Re”. He. The warrior king ruled Egypt for about 21 years.

Amenhotep I, during his rule, concentrated on organising the kingdom's administration and the building temples. As per Egyptologists, his body was unwrapped by priests during the 21st dynasty that ruled the country in the 11th century BC, in order to repair the damage done by tomb robbers.

Egyptologists had earlier speculated that the priests unwrapped the pharaoh’s body to steal ornaments or to reuse royal burial equipment. However, later findings proved those theories wrong. Though the research team hoped to find evidence about the cause of Amenhotep's death, the results have so far proved inconclusive.

