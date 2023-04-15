EgyptAir suspends flights to and from Sudan capital over security concerns

Cairo: Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir on Saturday suspended flights to and from Khartoum for 72 hours in the wake of fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s powerful paramilitary force that erupted Saturday in the capital and elsewhere in the African nation.

Meanwhile, State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) said one of its Airbus aircraft “had an accident” at Sudan’s Khartoum airport before its scheduled departure to Riyadh on Saturday, without providing further details.

Clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on Saturday, with gunfire heard in several parts of the capital Khartoum and witnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.