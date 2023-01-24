Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to boost economic ties with India during Republic Day visit

New Delhi: With Egypt facing a severe food shortage amid a spiralling economic crisis, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to canvass opportunities for business tie-ups and bilateral co-operation during his visit to India for the Republic Day parade.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is the guest of honour at this year’s Republic Day parade, is also scheduled to meet business leaders during his visit to India.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the first head of state from Egypt and the fifth leader from the Middle East to grace India’s Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is also expected to discuss ways and means to improve economic ties between India and Egypt apart from reviewing opportunities for Indian investment in Egypt.

Egypt is trying to attract more foreign investment in order to tide over a dollar shortage that has led to a sharp decrease in the value of the Egyptian pound.

Egypt has also been trying to develop political and economic ties beyond its traditional alliances with the United States (US) and European nations, including in Africa and Asia.

The North African nation is also attempting to develop military ties with India.

The first-ever joint exercise between the special forces of the Indian Army and the Egyptian Army named “Exercise Cyclone-I” is underway in Rajasthan.

According to an official statement, the exercise, which started on January 14, is intended to bolster defence cooperation between India and Egypt.

It is also aimed at facilitating the exchange of professional skills and interoperability of the special forces of the two armies in desert terrain while undertaking counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, raids and other special operations.

This is the first exercise of its kind bringing the special forces of both the nations on a common platform.

“The 14-day exercise which is being carried out in the deserts of Rajasthan engages both the contingents to advance special forces skills such as sniping, combat free fall, reconnaissance, surveillance and target designation, sharing of information on weapons, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques and procedures,” the statement said.

According to a PTI report, the participants would also undertake joint planning and drills for special forces operations in a mechanised warfare setting as well as surgical strikes on terrorist camps/ hideouts to include sniping of high-value targets.

The joint exercise would provide an insight into the culture and ethos of both the armies thereby fostering military cooperation and interoperability to further strengthen the diplomatic relations between India and Egypt, the release added.

