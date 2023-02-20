Edward Snowden slams Elon Musk for banning his wife's Twitter account
In a series of Tweet, Snowden claimed that after his wife, Lindsay Mills uploaded a photo of holding their naked baby, her account was locked by Twitter
New Delhi: Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden has launched a scathing attack on Tech billionaire Elon Musk claiming that Twitter has locked his wife’s account from the microblogging platform.
In a series of tweets, Snowden claimed that after his wife, Lindsay Mills uploaded a photo of her holding their naked baby, her account was locked by Twitter.
”Twitter just locked my wife @lsjourneys ‘s account for an ancient baby photo that even *spineless Instagram* had no problem with. Do parents need to worry? Are baby butts, happy bath photos, etc. banworthy now?”, Edward Snowden tweeted.
In another tweet, Snowden questioned Twitter CEO and said, “Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk?
Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk? If you have a machine handing out bans for pictures that could be on a Hallmark Card, it’s time to dial back the algorithm.
Just my opinion. https://t.co/3Ixmu6s7bK
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 18, 2023
The series of tweets have grabbed the attention of millions. The share has prompted many citizens to post their thoughts in the comment section. Netizens seem to be divided over the image, with some saying that they don’t see a problem with it, while some opined that the picture should not have been posted on a public account as it can be misused.
“Given that predators sometimes share child abuse materials that include infants, your wife’s photo was probably caught in the broader net meant to remove that material. Through manual appeal I am sure she’ll be restored. No system is perfect,” a user tweeted.
Another commented, “Twitter & Instagram both allow pornographic content openly, but their moral policing is so disgusting for such posts. Almost 90% of Insta is nothing but pornified content(images or vids or egotistical texts). Porn with ‘filters’, of course. Gaawd bless our Tech world”.
Twitter’s sensitive media policy
According to Twitter’s policy, users are not allowed to include graphic content or adult nudity and sexual behaviour within areas that are highly visible on Twitter, including in live videos, profiles, headers, list banner images, or Community cover photos.
Full or partial nudity, including close-ups of genitals, buttocks, or breasts (excluding content related to breastfeeding); simulated sexual acts; and sexual intercourse or other sexual acts – this also applies to cartoons, hentai, or anime involving humans or depictions of animals with human-like features are not allowed according to the policies.
