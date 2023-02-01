Economic crisis haunts PoK as Pakistan ends electricity subsidy
The government of Pakistan has put an end to the subsidy on electricity for PoK that has been illegally-occupied by Pakistan for the last seven decades
Muzaffarabad (Pakistan): Even as Pakistan reels from a severe economic crisis, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been hit by a double whammy.
According to a report by news agency ANI, the government of Pakistan has put an end to the subsidy on electricity for PoK that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan for the last seven decades.
The tariff was revoked by the Pakistan government through the one-sided agreement draft issued to the PoK administration.
In PoK, electricity is generated from rivers the water and hence, the Pakistani government is trying to generate revenue through fuel price by imposing KESCO Tariff in PoK. Now electricity would cost from 16 to 22 rupees per unit in PoK.
The mountanous region, that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan, is blessed with water resources and is a self-dependent region in electricity production but still people of PoK are yearning for electricity.
Pakistani media outlet ‘Siasat Edit’ reported the one-sided order by the Pakistan government is a violation of the WAPDA agreement between the Federal and PoK administrations.
However, the authorities in PoK have reportedly taken a strong stand against the unilateral action by the Pakistan government.
The total electricity requirement in PoK is 350MW. However, the region produces more than 4000MW of electricity through Pin Electricity Projects.
The Pakistan economic crisis has seen the Pakistani rupee plunge to a record low against the US dollar while fuel and gas prices are at an all-time high.
Pakistan is also suffering from a severe lack of essential items such as food and medicines and the electricity crisis is only adding to the problems of the common people.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pauper Pakistan’s BoP gets out of balance
Over the past several months, Pakistan has been hit by a severe economic crisis. The Pakistani rupee has hit a record new low at 270 per dollar. Fuel and gas prices have also hit new highs amid soaring inflation
On a sticky wicket, Imran Khan pitches comeback
Ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan assured that he would make 'policies like never before' after coming to power in the country
Is it Imran Khan's turn to go to jail after ex-minister Fawad Chaudhry?
Innumerable supporters of Imran Khan and his party - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - congregated in large number outside his residence at Zaman Park, Lahore, to resist a potential arrest of their leader