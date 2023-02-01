Economic crisis haunts PoK as Pakistan ends electricity subsidy

Muzaffarabad (Pakistan): Even as Pakistan reels from a severe economic crisis, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been hit by a double whammy.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the government of Pakistan has put an end to the subsidy on electricity for PoK that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan for the last seven decades.

The tariff was revoked by the Pakistan government through the one-sided agreement draft issued to the PoK administration.

In PoK, electricity is generated from rivers the water and hence, the Pakistani government is trying to generate revenue through fuel price by imposing KESCO Tariff in PoK. Now electricity would cost from 16 to 22 rupees per unit in PoK.

The mountanous region, that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan, is blessed with water resources and is a self-dependent region in electricity production but still people of PoK are yearning for electricity.

Pakistani media outlet ‘Siasat Edit’ reported the one-sided order by the Pakistan government is a violation of the WAPDA agreement between the Federal and PoK administrations.

However, the authorities in PoK have reportedly taken a strong stand against the unilateral action by the Pakistan government.

The total electricity requirement in PoK is 350MW. However, the region produces more than 4000MW of electricity through Pin Electricity Projects.

The Pakistan economic crisis has seen the Pakistani rupee plunge to a record low against the US dollar while fuel and gas prices are at an all-time high.

Pakistan is also suffering from a severe lack of essential items such as food and medicines and the electricity crisis is only adding to the problems of the common people.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.