Easter 2022: Here are some easy cake recipes that anyone can try at home

Easter is celebrated by the Christian community around the world to marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Christians believe that Jesus Christ was resurrected by God marking the victory of good over evil. This year, Easter will be celebrated on 17 April with pomp and fervour.

According to the Bible, Easter is toasted on the third day after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ by Romans that took place on Good Friday. This grand feast concludes the “Passion of Christ”, which began with a 40 days period of fasting – Lent.

A week before Easter is called the Holy week; it includes Maundy Thursday (celebration of Jesus’ last supper), Good Friday (crucifixion of Jesus Christ) and Holy Saturday (preparation for Easter Vigil).

Each year, devout Christians attend church services with family and friends followed by a scrumptious Easter lunch. The festival is also celebrated with cutely decorated Easter eggs, bunnies and cakes.

Eggs have a special significance on Easter as it symbolises new life and birth, mostly signifying the resurrection of Christ after his death.

People distribute Easter eggs that are made out of chocolate and are brightly painted with edible colours and decorated with papers. Along with Easter eggs, some people also exchange Easter bunnies that are also made out of chocolate. Many also bake cakes on the occasion to add to the grand feast.

Here are some cakes that you can try making at home:

Ukrainian Festive Walnut Torte: This rich chocolate, toasted walnuts, and plenty of cream cake is best for Easter. Apart from Easter, this cake is also made for other joyous occasions like weddings and baptisms.

Dolly's Donut Coconut Bundt Cake: One of the best cakes for Easter can be this. It is packed with dark chocolate and coconut filling and is covered in a simple coconut glaze. This cake will not just look glam but taste glam too.

Orange Blossom Bundt Cake: This is one of the easiest cakes to make. The good thing about this cake is that it will stay fresh for several days. The highlight about this desert is its unique shape.

Carrot Patch Cupcakes: These are small cupcakes that are perfect for little kids. But don't be sad, adults can enjoy them too! With dollops of orange icing topped with fresh mint, these cakes are too cute to miss.

