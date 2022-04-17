Easter 2022: Find date, history, significance of the Christian festival

Easter is believed to have taken place three days after Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans on Good Friday

Easter is a prime festival for the Christians, who celebrated this day to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Christian community believes that the resurrection of Jesus symbolises his victory over sin and death.

This year, Easter will be celebrated on 17 April as Christians around the world will attend services in church as well as sing hymns dedicated to the festival.

History and Significance:

Easter is believed to have taken place three days after Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans on Good Friday.

According to the New Testament in the Bible, the crucifixion of Jesus happened around 30 AD. It is believed that he was tortured, beaten and crucified on the day of Good Friday and was later buried in a grave after Jesus had his last supper with his disciples on Maundy Thursday.

Following his demise, Jesus Christ’s disciples visited his grave on the third day. Surprisingly, they found the grave stone to be rolled over and his tomb empty. With this, the followers marked the triumph of Christ over death and this made him the ‘Son of God’.

How is the day celebrated?

The Christian community celebrates Easter with special church services at night, candlelight procession, soft and melodious music and the ringing of church bells amid strong incense smell. This festival is viewed as the greatest feast of the church year by all Christians.

According to Christian belief, Easter is a day of happiness and sharing as Jesus Christ overcomes death. The symbols of the festival include Easter eggs and Easter Bunny as these traditions date back to pre-Christian pagan culture.

During that time, people believed that eggs represent birth and fertility. Even the belief carried on to represent Jesus’ rebirth after his death. These Easter eggs are made out of chocolate that are wrapped in colourful foil. It is loved by people of all age groups.

