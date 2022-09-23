Kabul: A series of earthquakes hit several parts of the world including Afghanistan, Indonesia, Japan and Manipur in India on Friday. On Friday, the land of Afghanistan was once again shaken by the tremors of an earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at around 05:23 am on Friday. This information has been tweeted by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earlier, on September 5, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had struck several provinces in Afghanistan, killing six people and injuring nine. Six people were killed and many were injured in the Nurgul

district of Kunar province in Afghanistan.

Earthquake tremors shake Manipur

Earthquake tremors were also felt in Manipur in North East India. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude occurred 100 km from Moirang in Manipur. The tremors of this earthquake were felt at around 10:02 am on Friday morning. The depth of the earthquake was 110 km below the ground.

Earthquake in Indonesia’s North Sumatra

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s North Sumatra province on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), this earthquake struck on Friday morning. The NCS said that no casualty has been reported so far. A month ago, on August 23, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake had struck Indonesia’s western province of Bengkulu.

4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 4.5 struck the southern part of Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture on Friday. Officials said the quake shook buildings. Ibaraki is in the Kanto region of Honshu, the main island of Japan. It includes the greater Tokyo area. There is no report of any injury or damage due to the earthquake.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.