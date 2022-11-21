Earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java island, nearly 20 dead, 300 injured

Jakarta: An earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, killing nearly 20 people and injuring at least 300, a local official from the town worst hit by the tremor told local media.

Herman Suherman, the head of Cianjur’s administration told broadcaster Metro TV, “The information I got for now, in this hospital alone, nearly 20 died and at least 300 people are being treated. Most of them had fractures from being trapped by the ruins of buildings.”

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.4 quake was centered in Cianjur region in West Java province, a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Local officials in Cianjur district said dozens of buildings, including houses, were damaged. The quake was strongly felt in the greater Jakarta area. High-rises in the capital swayed for more than three minutes and some were evacuated.

“The quake felt so strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor with emergency stairs,” said Vidi Primadhania, an employee in South Jakarta.

Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in Jakarta. Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province. A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

(With inputs: AP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.