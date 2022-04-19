Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Indonesia's Sulawesi

There were no casualties or loss of properties reported after a massive earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi on Tuesday

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Indonesia's Sulawesi on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 19-04-2022, 06:53:13 IST, Lat: 7.20 & Long: 127.0, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 779km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," NCS tweeted.

At the time of filing this report, there were no casualties or loss of properties reported.

The quake comes within hours after the Biak region in Indonesia on Sunday was struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake earlier.

To recall, in January, 2021, at least hundred people were killed and thousands left homeless after a 6.2-magnitude quake had struck Sulawesi.

