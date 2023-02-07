Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes eastern Turkey region
The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Turkey: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles), the centre added. The quake struck the region early on Monday, killing more than 4,800 people in Turkey and Syria, injuring thousands and leaving many more without shelter in the bitter cold.
Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to 4,983.
Soon after Turkey sounded a ‘level 4 alarm’ many countries around the world dispatched teams to help in the rescue efforts. Attempts to reach survivors were also impeded by temperatures below freezing and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.
With inputs from agencies.
