Earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hits near New Caledonia triggering tsunami warning
Tsunami waves of one to three metres (six to nine feet) above tide are likely in parts of Vanuatu's coastal areas, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific Ocean southeast of New Caledonia on Friday, generating a tsunami warning, according to US monitoring agencies.
According to the US Geological Service, the quake occurred at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles).
Tsunami waves of one to three metres (six to nine feet) above tide are likely in parts of Vanuatu’s coastal areas, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu.
Related Articles
It also warned of possible smaller tsunami waves of 0.3-1.0 metres in New Caledonia, Fiji, Kiribati and New Zealand.
A hotel receptionist in the New Caledonia capital Noumea told AFP she felt no shaking from the tremor.
A travel agent on the island of Ile des Pins on the eastern edge of the New Caledonia archipelago said she had not felt the tremor or heard any evacuation warning.
“Everybody is still on the beach and in the restaurants,” she said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
French magazine Charlie Hebdo has once again gone after Turkey’s Erdogan: What is it now?
Three days after the elections, Charlie Hebdo published a cartoon featuring Turkey’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan being electrocuted in a bathtub. The artwork is being called ‘inhumane’
Iran concealed weapons in earthquake aid to hit US troops in Syria: Report
Iranian operatives and their affiliates in Iraq moved swiftly to capitalise on the February disaster that left tens of thousands dead, alleges US intelligence
Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude rattles Tonga; No reports of casualties or property damage
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake hit around 1602 GMT at a depth of 210 km, roughly 100 kilometres (60 miles) off the isolated volcano island of Niuatoputapu in Tonga