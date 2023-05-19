Earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hits near New Caledonia triggering tsunami warning

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific Ocean southeast of New Caledonia on Friday, generating a tsunami warning, according to US monitoring agencies.

According to the US Geological Service, the quake occurred at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles).

Tsunami waves of one to three metres (six to nine feet) above tide are likely in parts of Vanuatu’s coastal areas, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu.

It also warned of possible smaller tsunami waves of 0.3-1.0 metres in New Caledonia, Fiji, Kiribati and New Zealand.

A hotel receptionist in the New Caledonia capital Noumea told AFP she felt no shaking from the tremor.

A travel agent on the island of Ile des Pins on the eastern edge of the New Caledonia archipelago said she had not felt the tremor or heard any evacuation warning.

“Everybody is still on the beach and in the restaurants,” she said.

