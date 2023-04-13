Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hits Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands

Jakarta: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the Tanimbar Islands of Indonesia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

However, no casualties have been reported as of yet.

The quake took place in the Indonesian region at 04:37:46 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 70.2 km.

The latitude and longitude were found to be at 6.420°S and 131.152°E respectively, the USGS reported.

Over 65 islands make up the Tanimbar Islands, also known as Timur Laut, which are located in Indonesia’s Maluku province.

With inputs from agencies

