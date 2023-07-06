External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi and both the leaders also witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar to strengthen the education ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar is on a four-day official visit to Tanzania, where he is set to hold high-level talks and co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

“Delighted to meet President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi. Appreciated his strong commitment to stronger India-Zanzibar partnership. Our development partnership and defence cooperation are domains with which he is closely associated,” tweeted Jaishankar following his meeting with the Zanzibar President.

Jaishankar also witnessed the signing of agreement of setting up of IIT Madras in Zanzibar. The President of Zanzibar and his ministers were also present during the occasion.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is opening its first-ever overseas campus in Tanzania’s Zanzibar in October 2023 with a batch of 50 undergraduate students and 20 master’s students, The Citizen reported.

The new IIT campus will be set up in Zanzibar under the name IIT Madras at Zanzibar.

Zanzibar will be one of three campuses outside of India, with the others located in Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur.

“Witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of @iitmadras Zanzibar campus. Appreciate President @DrHmwinyi gracing the occasion, as also the presence of his Ministers. This historic step reflects India’s commitment to the Global South,” Jaishankar tweeted.

During the visit, Jaishankar also called on the top leadership of the East African country and also attended a reception onboard Indian Naval Ship Trishul.

“Attended a deck reception hosted onboard INS Trishul with President of Zanzibar @DrHmwinyi. Welcomed the presence of the Speaker, Ministers, MPs, senior officers from Tanzanian Defence Forces and Indian diaspora. INS Trishul’s presence in Zanzibar today is a statement of our SAGAR commitment,” Jaishankar tweeted.

India and Tanzania also saw the second edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between the two countries, which was held in Arusha on 28 and 29 June, earlier this year.

