EAM Jaishankar visits Hindu temple in Panama, interacts with Indian community

Panama City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday sought blessings at a Hindu temple and addressed an enthusiastic Indian community in Panama City.

“Began the morning in Panama City by seeking divine blessings at the Hindu temple and meeting an enthusiastic Indian community. Immensely delighted to see their love and devotion for the nation,” tweeted Jaishankar.

While interacting with the Indian community, he said he was surprised to learn that it was the first time in 60 years that an Indian External Affairs Minister was visiting Panama.

“When I was travelling to Panama, I was surprised when I was told that it is the first time in 60 years that India’s External Affairs Minister was visiting Panama. I was surprised about whether there were lesser efforts on our side or your invitation was not enthusiastic enough that I don’t know. However, it is PM Modi’s era and a different era,” he said as people sitting in the audience started chanting “Modi Modi.”

Jaishankar noted that then-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi visited Panama in recent years. He further said, “I have full confidence that more representatives from India will visit Panama in future.”

EAM Jaishankar spoke about his meeting with Panama’s President and Foreign Minister.

He said that he was surprised when Panama’s President Nito Cortizo during the meeting started the talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “panchpran” remarks of Red Fort on Independence Day.

“Yesterday, when I met Panama’s President, I was a little bit surprised when he started the talks with PM Narendra Modi’s speech regarding “panchpran” at the Red Fort. I thought in my mind, I have come so far. The country is in a different region and their priorities and problems are different. However, if the President first talks about PM Modi’s speech of Red Fort when an Indian External Affairs Minister visits the country. So, you can understand the impact of PM Modi in the world,” Jaishankar said.

In his address, Jaishankar said that Panama’s President said that the changes happening in India, including developments related to digital, healthcare, inclusion, and different initiatives are relevant to the world.

EAM S Jaishankar said that during the meeting, he could see Cortizo’s interest in India. He said that he felt happy after listening to Panama’s President’s views regarding India and the people of India residing in Panama.

In his remarks, Jaishankar spoke about Indians stranded in Sudan. He said, “I am here in Panama right now. I was in Guyana for the past few days. However, my mind is in Sudan as ‘Operation Kaveri’ is being conducted in Sudan. We were thinking as to how we will evacuate and save Indians who are stranded in conflict-hit Sudan.”

He said that “New India” is not a slogan or a political talk. He said that “New India” is showcasing itself in Operation Kaveri. Notably, the central government has started ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate Indians from Sudan.

On his visit to Panama, Jaishankar said the two sides discussed the possibilities of exploring a logistics hub here for Indian companies in the Central American country as the two nations have been strong and close friends traditionally.

“Among the specific issues that we discussed were those pertaining to trade and investment, and the possibilities of exploring a logistics hub here for Indian companies,” Jaishankar said during a joint press briefing with Foreign Minister of Panama, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, in Panama City. The press briefing followed a discussion on several bilateral issues related to health and trade.

Addressing the joint presser on Tuesday, the EAM said the two countries have a lot in common, including market economies, pluralistic societies, and political democracies. Jaishankar arrived in Panama on Monday for a two-day visit.

He said, “Politically, we are… India and Panama have been strong and close friends traditionally. We share the attributes of being politically democracies, of being market economies, of being pluralistic societies and our world outlook is also very similar, we take independent positions. We are part of a larger South-South Cooperation. So there is a very good base of understanding and friendship on which our discussions were held today.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.