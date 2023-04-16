EAM Jaishankar, US State Secretary Blinken hold telephonic conversation, discuss regional and global issues

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the phone on Sunday where they discussed regional as well as global issues.

“A warm conversation, as always with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken this morning. Discussed current regional and global issues. Noted the steady progress in our bilateral ties,” Jaishankar tweeted.

During an earlier meeting in March, the two leaders met and held discussions on measures to mitigate the global impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Blinken and Jaishankar held talks on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.

At this meeting, Blinken shared his views on tackling global and regional challenges with Jaishankar. US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said issued a statement at the time saying that the two parties discussed ways how India and the US can expand technology and defence cooperation and increase food energy, and health security.

Ned Price also informed that Blinken and Jaishankar spoke about efforts to elevate and expand strategic technology and defence industrial cooperation and promote food, energy, and global health security. The two leaders also held discussions to promote clean energy transition, counternarcotics cooperation and women’s economic empowerment.

In March, the state secretary visited India to attend the Raisina Dialogue, the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Quad Foreign Ministers Meet.

During this trip, Blinken echoed his comments with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he said that there are real challenges to multilateralism and added that they are directly coming from Russia.

