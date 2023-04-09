EAM Jaishankar to visit Uganda, Mozambique to strenghthen bilateral ties

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to travel to Uganda and Mozambique from 10 to 15 April in a bid to boost bilateral between India and the two African nations.

Jaishankar will be in Uganda for two days where he will hold discussions with his counterpart General Jeje Odongo, a statement by MEA read.

He will also inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in the Ugandan city of Jinja. Both countries will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on creating the first overseas campus of NFSU, the statement added.

During his visit, Jaishankar will also mark his attendance at the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar-powered water supply project in Uganda. Addressing the trade and business communities in Uganda and interacting with the Indian diaspora is also on Jaishankar’s to-do list.

Following his two-day visit to Uganda, Jaishankar will make the first-ever trip to Mozambique from 13 to 15 April.

During the visit, he will meet Mozambique’s top leadership and co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.

The EAM is expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Mozambique.

With inputs from agencies

