EAM Jaishankar inaugurates 'New Delhi Hall' at SCO HQs in Beijing, calls it 'mini India'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated a ‘New Delhi Hall’ at the headquarters of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Beijing on Tuesday.

The inauguration comes ahead of next month’s SCO Summit which will be held under India’s presidency for the very first time. Jaishankar described the New Delhi Hall as a ‘mini India’.

The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan is located in the high-end diplomatic area in Beijing.

India has become the first country to have its own New Delhi Hall at the headquarters while other member countries excluding Pakistan have halls highlighting their cultures and unique features.

“I am delighted to inaugurate the New Delhi Hall at the SCO Secretariat today amidst the august presence of the SCO Secretary General and other distinguished colleagues,” Jaishankar said in a video address.

He added, “I am particularly pleased to note that this is being done under the first-ever SCO presidency which will conclude soon with the SCO Summit.”

The New Delhi Hall, Jaishankar said, is conceived to be a mini-India in the SCO Secretariat and will showcase various facets of Indian culture.

“To make you visualise the depth of India’s artistic tradition and cultural identity, the Hall has been designed with exquisite patterns and motifs representing the rich architectural craftsmanship found throughout India,” he continued.

The hall, with its traditional design, is also equipped with modern technologies to facilitate meetings both in physical and virtual formats.

Concluding his address, Jaishankar said, “I hope that the New Delhi Hall will be a useful addition to the SCO Secretariat that will augment Indian colours/flavour to the multicultural and multinational character of the SCO Secretariat. The Hall will be a testament to India’s commitment to fostering the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means The World is One Family’.”

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.