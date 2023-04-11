EAM Jaishankar calls on Uganda President, discusses cooperation in trade, energy and defence

Kampala: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, who arrived in Uganda on Monday, called on President Yoweri Museveni at his farm in Rwakitura and discussed possible cooperation in the areas of trade, infrastructure, energy and defence.

Jaishankar also conveyed to him the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Privileged to call on President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda at his farm in Rwakitura. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his guidance on furthering our traditional and long-standing ties,” he tweeted on Monday.

Privileged to call on President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda at his farm in Rwakitura. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his guidance on furthering our traditional and long-standing ties. pic.twitter.com/3eIn8q6Swt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 10, 2023

“Discussed cooperation in trade & investment, infrastructure, energy, defence, health, digital and agricultural domains. Congratulated Uganda on assuming the chairship of the NAM and affirmed our strong coordination at multilateral forums including the United Nations,” he said.

Jaishankar also launched the ‘Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project’ of Varanasi during his visit to Uganda on Monday. He appreciated the initiatives of Overseas Friends of BJP-Uganda’s initiative to contribute to further beautifying the oldest living city in the world. “Living in a land of the Nile, their commitment to a ghat on the Ganga reflects the confluence of our two cultures. The conservation of Varanasi’s heritage underlines the cultural revival of India. This has profound global implications,” he said.

“Confident that many more members of the Indian community in Uganda will keep visiting Varanasi and continue their efforts for its redevelopment,” he added.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Jaishankar said a few months from now, India, which is economically and politically more influential today than before, will be hosting the G20 development ministers’ meeting.

He said he will host the G20 meeting in Varanasi. “Many development ministers in the world are foreign ministers like me. I will be hosting this meeting in Varanasi. The ministers will have a chance to not just see the core of India, but also the transformation it has undergone in the last few years,” he said.

There have been many great civilisations. If you look at which great civilisations have survived today as nation-states, only India and China actually stand out in this era. The rise of civilisation has to be reflected in how its heritage and history are presented. How its own people actually appreciate it. How are they able to present it to themselves and to the world,” he said.

Jaishankar urged people to visit Kashi to see the difference between what it was in the past and what it is now, asserting that it would be an understatement to say that they will be moved by the experience.

Jaishankar is on a two-nation visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to strengthen India’s strong bilateral relations with the two African countries.

He will visit Mozambique from April 13 to 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

