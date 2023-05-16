EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Belgium, to attend India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting today
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Brussels on Monday for the last leg of his three-nation tour and is likely to attend the first meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council today
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Brussels on Monday and is likely to attend the first meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council today.
Jaishankar met Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Monday evening as he arrived in Brussels for the last leg of his three-nation tour covering Bangladesh, Sweden and Belgium.
Jaishankar said he conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to De Croo during the meeting, which was also attended by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Skill Development and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Related Articles
“Delighted to call on PM of Belgium @alexanderdecroo along with my colleagues – @PiyushGoyal & @rajeev_GOI today. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi,” the external affairs minister wrote on Twitter.
Delighted to call on PM of Belgium @alexanderdecroo along with my colleagues – @PiyushGoyal & @rajeev_GOI today. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi.
Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade and technology. Also spoke about contemporary… pic.twitter.com/bkXkWSnKWw
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 15, 2023
“Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade and technology. Also spoke about contemporary strategic concerns,” he said.
Jaishankar arrived in Belgium after a three-day tour of Sweden where he had a series of high-level discussions, including at the India Trilateral Forum and the European Union Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF) in Stockholm.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India-China border stable, should push for its further easing, Chinese FM Qin Gang tells EAM Jaishankar
Qin stated that the two sides should continue to implement the significant consensus and push for further cooling and easing of the border situation, according to a press release on the Qin-Jaishankar talks released on Friday
Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrives in India on three-day visit, to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar
Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday arrived in India on a three-day official visit and is set to meet his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later in the day
EAM Jaishankar meets Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson
After meeting his Swedish counterpart, Jaishankar said that both countries are committed to taking bilateral cooperation to a higher level. Both nations had exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the European strategic situation and de-risking the global economy