External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Brussels on Monday and is likely to attend the first meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council today.

Jaishankar met Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Monday evening as he arrived in Brussels for the last leg of his three-nation tour covering Bangladesh, Sweden and Belgium.

Jaishankar said he conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to De Croo during the meeting, which was also attended by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Skill Development and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Delighted to call on PM of Belgium @alexanderdecroo along with my colleagues – @PiyushGoyal & @rajeev_GOI today. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi,” the external affairs minister wrote on Twitter.

"Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade and technology. Also spoke about contemporary strategic concerns," he said.

“Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade and technology. Also spoke about contemporary strategic concerns,” he said.

Jaishankar arrived in Belgium after a three-day tour of Sweden where he had a series of high-level discussions, including at the India Trilateral Forum and the European Union Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF) in Stockholm.

With inputs from agencies

