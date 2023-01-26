New Delhi: A research report by a Canadian professor contends that Vapes or e-cigarettes are as harmful to the lungs as cigarettes.

The series of experiments reportedly conducted with Juul e-cigarette concluded that the minimal use of the product causes serious alterations to the lung cells.

While continuous exposure had the harshest effects, even low levels had a big influence, according to the research team.

The study, carried out by Dr. Carolyn Baglole of McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, reveals that vaping may eventually cause lung harm.

“The health effects of vaping are unknown,” she stated.

“Our findings demonstrate that inhaling the vapour produced by a well-known e-cigarette brand induces significant alterations inside the lungs,” she added.

These findings further show that e-cigarettes cannot be considered risk-free and may affect the lungs if used over a lengthy period of time.

Officials are concerned about the increased usage of e-cigarettes by teenagers. As per the stats roughly 3.2 million people in the UK use e-cigarettes.

In Britain from 2021 to 2022, sales of reusable vapes that use cartridges were dominated by Juul, which accounted for around 19% of all sales.

However, disposable e-cigarettes have quickly replaced them in young people’s use in recent years.

According to Action on Smoking and Health, nearly 50% of adults between the ages of 18 and 24 who vape used brands like Elf Bars last year, up from only 2.8% in 2021.

According to research, e-cigarettes are much less harmful to people’s health than traditional cigarettes, which lowers the risks of fatal diseases including cancer and heart disease.

Data on the effects of prolonged use on the body, however, are scarce.

Additionally, experts worry that individuals who have never smoked could put themselves at risk by developing a vaping habit.

The most recent study, which was conducted on mice and published in the Journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology.

For four weeks, the researchers gave one-third of the rodents the equivalent of 60 puffs every day.

To replicate how people who use e-cigarettes vape, the dose was given to the mice in three bouts of 20 minutes

each, separated by three hours.

The remaining mice were subjected to either ordinary air or the e-cigarette liquid used in refillable vape pens.

They discovered that exposure to the Juul vapour changed the gene and protein levels in the mice’s lungs, similar to how smoking cigarettes causes cancer.

