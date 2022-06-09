Geert Wilders is known for his far-right views on Islam and host of other issues has has recently come out in support of Nupur Sharma and called for Indians to rally behind her

Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who has extended support to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial statements on Prophet Muhammad, has received several threats from Muslims who want to kill him for supporting Sharma.

In a tweet, the chairman of the Party for Freedom, said: "I receive many death threats now from Muslims who want to kill me for supporting Nupur Sharma who spoke the truth and nothing but the truth about Muhammad and Aisha."

"My message to them is: go to hell. You have no morals. We stand for the truth. We stand for freedom," he further said.

Geert Wilders is known for his far-right views on Islam and host of other issues. He has recently come out in support of Sharma and called for Indians to rally behind her.

"The whole Indian nation should rally around #nupursharma now and support her. Al Qaida and the Taliban put me on their hitlist years ago. One lesson: never bow for terrorists. Never!" Geert tweet added.

In a tweet, the Dutch MP has also slammed Arab countries for condemning the comments of Nupur Sharma and said that she only spoke "truth" about Muhammad.

He has been actively supporting Sharma and even has called her "heroic".

"It is ridiculous that Arab and Islamic countries are angered by Indian politician Nupur Sharma for speaking the truth about the Prophet who indeed married Aisha when she was six years old and consumed the marriage when she was nine," Geert said in one of his posts on Twitter.

In another post, he had asked Indians not to get "intimidated" by Islamic countries. "Appeasement never works. It will only make things worse. So, my dear friends from India, don't be intimidated by Islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician Nupur Sharma who spoke the truth about Muhammad," Geert said.

He also said that Islamic countries have "no democracy, no rule of law (and) no freedom". "They should be criticised. The ideology of Muhammad is offensive and abusive, not the heroic Nupur Sharma."

According to a report by ToI, Geert had earlier said that he has been living in protected environments ever since receiving death threats after making a documentary on Quran, about 17 years ago. He has been criticised earlier for his views on the Quran and the Prophet. The politician has also called for banning the Quran in Netherlands.

The Dutch lawmaker is known to hold radical views on Islam and Muslims. He also also openly advocated measures to halt immigration of Muslims into Europe and Netherlands.

A report by Hindustan Times said that because of his views on Islam, Geert has been a talking point in many Islamist terrorist organisations. He has been under police security since 2004.

